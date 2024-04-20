Marr Road to Close for Construction
Milestone Contractors LP, as part of the City’s 2023 Community Crossings Matching Grant Project will be working on Marr Road at 25th Street north to Brent Cross.
On Monday 4/22 and Tuesday 4/23 crews will be patching in this area. Marr Road will be restricted to one lane, flaggers will direct traffic in both directions.
Wednesday 4/24 9AM – 2PM, Marr Road will be closed, as crews open cut the roadway to install new storm water infrastructure. Please seek alternate routes on Wednesday.
Reminder: INDOT has implemented lane restrictions north of 25th Street on US 31 for bridge deck overlay.
Please use caution in these areas. Slow down, obey flaggers, and don’t drive distracted.