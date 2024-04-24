Marr Road scheduled to close today for work

A reminder that Marr Road is scheduled to close today as contractors work between 25th Street and Brent Cross.

According to the city engineer’s office, Marr Road will be closed from about 9 to 2 today as crews cut into the roadway to install new infrastructure to manage storm water.

The city’s work is being done by Milestone Contractors and funding for the work is part of the city’s Community Crossings Matching Grant with the state.

You are urged to seek alternate routes, to slow down and use caution in work zones and don’t drive while distracted.