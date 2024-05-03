Marr Road milling work ongoing today

Work is set to start on Marr Road north of 25th Street in Columbus today.

According to the city engineer’s office, crews will be working on Marr Road to Brent Cross with milling going on. You will see lanes restricted to one lane and flaggers will be directing traffic.

This is part of the city’s Community Crossings Matching Grant Project.

On Monday, crews will be million Tipton Lakes Boulevard from Goeller Boulevard to Acorn Drive.

All the work is dependent on the weather.

The contractor for the project is Milestone.

Officials urge you to avoid these areas if you can, to slow down, to use extra caution, to drive without distractions and obey directions from flaggers.