March Youth Empowerment Summit signups available now

The Bartholomew County Council for Youth Development is accepting applications for next month’s Youth Empowerment Summit.

The all-day summit will be held Friday, March 31st at the Columbus Learning Center. Attendees will rotate through three seminars with topics including Adulting in 2023,” “Boundaries & Being Me,” “Diversity Speaks,” and “Successfully Failing.” The workshops are meant to allow the youth to reflect on their strengths, share insights and help them become the leader they want to be.

The event is free.

The deadline for applications is February 24th. You can find more details about the summit and apply at CYDbartholomew.org.