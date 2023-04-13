Man seriously burned in Taylorsville chair fire

A Bartholomew County man was seriously burned when his chair caught fire last week.

According to reports from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a home on Dacia Street in Taylorsville last Thursday at about 2:13 a.m. in the morning by a woman who said her husband had caught his chair on fire. While she couldn’t get him out of the chair, the fire was out. However, the chair re-ignited as rescue workers were enroute.

Deputies found fire coming from the bottom and sides of the chair and the victim was incoherent and couldn’t stand. Using a fire extinguisher, deputies put out the fire, and carried the victim outside. They then used a blanket to carry him away from the house. According to police, the victim had extensive burns on several parts of his body.

Medics from German Township Volunteer Fire Department and from Columbus Regional Health arrived on scene to take over medical care, while Edinburgh Fire Department ventilated the house to remove smoke.

The victim was flown by Lifeline helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation however a cigarette is believed to have been involved.

Sheriff Chris Lane said that the deputies actions saved the victim’s life and that this is the sort of public service he expects from his officers.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.