Man Dies in Single Vehicle Motorcycle Crash Wednesday Afternoon

Early Wednesday afternoon the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call about a single vehicle motorcycle crash involving serious injury.

The crash occurred near CR 300 East and CR 300 South, just East of State Road 39 in Brownstown Township.

Jackson County Lieutenant Adam Nicholson assisted by Sheriff Rick Meyer and Deputy Aaron Wilkins responded to and investigated the crash.

After resuscitative efforts from first responders and Jackson County EMS, the driver Kim C. Kaufman, 66, of Vallonia, IN was pronounced dead at the scene by a member of the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.

The initial investigation indicates that Kaufman was traveling West bound on CR 300 South on a silver 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Kaufman had passed a passenger car that was also West bound and then attempted to pass a dump truck. While attempting to pass the dump truck Kaufman lost control of the motorcycle and left the South side of CR 300 South. The motorcycle struck a mailbox and Kaufman was ejected.

An autopsy and toxicology testing is scheduled for Today, July 5th.

The Brownstown Police Department, Jackson County EMS, Brownstown Volunteer Fire Department, and Jackson County Coroners Office assisted at the scene.