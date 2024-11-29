Man dies in crash in southern Decatur County

An Indianapolis man has died after a crash in southern Decatur County.

According to Indiana State Police, two vehicles crashed head-on on U.S. 421 in southern Decatur County at about 7 a.m. in the morning Wednesday. A car driven by 47-year-old Joseph L. Arthur of Indianapolis crossed the centerline near the Decatur/Ripley County line into the path of a northbound semi, causing the semi to burst into flames. Arthur was pronounced dead of the scene by the Decatur County Coroner’s office.

The driver of the semi, 55-year-old Michael S. Olsen of Charlotte, Michigan was able to escape the burning truck, suffering minor injuries.

Crash reconstructionists were called to the scene and troopers say that initial evidence suggested that speed likely played a role in the crash. The remains under investigation.

U.S. 421 was closed in both directions for about five hours while the crash was investigated and the scene was cleaned up.