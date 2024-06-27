Man convicted of attempted murder of Edinburgh officer

A man has been convicted for the attempted murder of a police officer in Edinburgh in December.

This week, a jury convicted Joshua Burton of attempted murder with a sentencing enhancement for the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime. In December, Burton was pulled over by an Edinburgh police officer for a traffic violation. Authorities say that he jumped out of his car with a rifle and attempted to shoot at the officer. The officer sought cover, anticipating a shootout, but saw Burton lower his firearm because it had jammed.

Burton was then taken into custody. At the time, Edinburgh Police Chief Doyne Little Jr. reviewed the body cam footage and praised the officer for avoiding a life-threatening situation.

Burton’s sentencing is set for July 25th.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks.