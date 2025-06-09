Local News 

Man arrested in reported Nashville child abduction

Nashville authorities say that a man has been arrested after reports of an attempted child abduction on Friday.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and Nashville police officers were called to the McDonald’s Restaurant on State Road 46 Friday. They quickly located the suspect. Justin Gadson was taken into custody without any further incident.

He is facing charges of battery against a person younger than 14, and criminal confinement.