Man Arrested for Intimidation and Battery

A Man is in being held in Bartholomew County Jail for Intimidation and Battery. On Friday Morning Sheriff deputies responded to the 1300 block of Jonesville Rd to a report of a disturbance. A nearby neighbor reported hearing an argument behind a residence in the area, this argument included a threat to use a firearm made by an individual involved.

Upon deputies’ arrival it was discovered that three individuals had been involved in the argument, among them was Braden Kleinhenz, of Columbus, along with a 30 yo female and 54 yo male. All involved individuals were detained and a firearm was located at the scene. All three involved in the argument had minor injuries, however it was determined that the aggressor in the incident was Kleinhenz who came to the residence uninvited armed with the firearm. Allegedly Kleinhenz pointed the firearm at the other two individuals while making threats to them as well as battering them causing minor injuries.

Kleinhenz was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for jail clearance then transported to Bartholomew County Jail where he is being held on a 48-hour hold on the following charges: 2 counts of Pointing a Firearm , 2 counts of Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon , Battery with Bodily Injury and Domestic Battery with Bodily Injury.

This is an ongoing investigation.