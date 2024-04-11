Man arrested after gun fired during dispute

A Jennings County police dog was used to arrest a man after a gun was fired during a dispute.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, officers were called to the family fight on Jennings County Road 225W at about 9:48 p.m. Tuesday night after reports of a gun being fired. When deputies arrived, Daniel J. Hollin allegedly stood in the middle of the road and threw rocks at the police vehicle. He was warned that a police dog would be used on him if he didn’t comply with orders. Police dog Dino and the dog’s handler Sgt. John Amis took Hollin into custody.

After being checked out at the hospital for injuries, Hollin was arrested on preliminary charges including

Criminal recklessness with a firearm, Intimidation, Intimidation of a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting a Law Enforcement Officer and Public intoxication.