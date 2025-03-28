Man accused of trying to pass fake check at Columbus bank

An Ohio man has been arrested, accused of trying to cash a fake check at a local bank.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were called the bank on 25th Street at about 2:33 p.m. in the afternoon Wednesday about the man trying to cash a fraudulent check for almost $2,000. When police arrived, they say he took off running.

He was quickly captured and found to be 48-year-old Edward Seabolt of Columbus, Ohio who was wanted on counterfeiting and other warrants from Indiana and Ohio. After being checked out at the hospital, Seabolt was arrested on preliminary charges of forgery and resisting law enforcement, along with the outstanding warrants.