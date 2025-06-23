Man accused of hiding meth in cup during traffic stop

A North Vernon man was arrested last week on drug and other charges after a traffic stop.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy pulled over a vehicle Thursday after noticing a traffic violation near State Road 3 and County Road 750S. A police dog alerted to the smell of drugs in the vehicle.

Police say a search uncovered about 25 grams of methamphetamine, that a passenger tried to hide inside a fountain drink. The passenger, Virgil Gillmer Jr. allegedly admitted that the drugs were his and that the driver did not know the drugs were in the vehicle.

Gillmer was arrested on preliminary charges of obstructing justice and for possessing the meth.