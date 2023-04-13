Man accused of firing shots near children playing

Jason Burns. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department

A Columbus man is being accused of recklessly firing a firearm near a neighbor’s home.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the 7100 block of West State Road 46 about shots being fired at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday. Witnesses said a neigbor was target shooting and the bullets were coming dangerously close to a home where children were playing in the front yard.

39-year-old Jason Burns of Columbus admitted to deputies that he had been shooting but as deputies took him into custody, he allegedly grabbed a firearm.

He is facing five preliminary counts of criminal recklessness with a firearm and a charge of resisting law enforcement with a deadly weapon.