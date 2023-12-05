Makerspace offering holiday ornaments class

The Propeller makerspace at the Columbus Municipal Airport will be getting into the Christmas spirit later this month, with a workshop on holiday ornament making using a Cricut machine.

The acrylic ornament design workshop will include 30 minutes on how to use the Cricut Design Space. Participants will then be guided through making their own personalized oranments from three designs.

The worshop will cost $10 per ornament. The session will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 17th at the facility at 4760 Ray Boll Boulevard.

The Columbus Propeller facility is an initiative of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. It is meant for entrepreneurs, tinkerers, hobbyists and others in the community to use shared equipment including a 3d printing lab, wood shop, metal shop and welding lab. You can sign up for a class or get more information at Columbuspropeller.com.