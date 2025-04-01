Make Seymour Shine next week with citywide cleanup

A city-wide cleanup to Make Seymour Shine will be coming up next week.

The week-long effort will run next week from Monday, April 7th through Friday, April 11th.

You can put out a single pickup-sized load of trash on your regular trash day and city crews will haul it away for you. You should set out your trash at the curb on your regular trash day by 7 in the morning. There will be no alley pickups. You will need to separate trash, metal and yard waste. Landscaping, wood debris, drywall and remodeling debris also needs to be separated from regular yard waste.

Up to four passenger vehicle tires will be picked up from households. No semi-truck or agricultural tires will be allowed.

Pesticides, old fuel, cleaners, oil-based paint and other hazardous materials can be brought to the Seymour Department of Public Works on F Avenue on Freedom Field.

This is for residential and small business customers only.