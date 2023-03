The Make-A-Wish Foundation is celebrating 40 years of service in the region.

The organization’s Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky sector opened in 1983 and has granted over 19,000 wishes for terminally ill children throughout that time. Make-A-Wish says it will grant its 20,000th wish this summer and is asking for help.

More information about how to help can be found at https://wish.org/oki/ways-help-us.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks