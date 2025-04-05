Major flooding now forecast for East Fork White River in Columbus

Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Indiana… Big Blue River at Shelbyville. East Fork White River at Columbus.

Rainfall amounts of 6 to 8 inches in the past week and additional rainfall today is bringing major flooding to the Big Blue River at Shelbyville and much of the East Fork White River.

WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

WHERE…East Fork White River at Columbus.

WHEN…Until late Wednesday morning.

IMPACTS…At 17.0 feet, Approaching a record flood. State Road 46 closed. Evacuations are likely on homes north of SR 46. Flood waters affect businesses along SR 46. This is the approximate height of the 100 year flood.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 11:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 10.6 feet. –

Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM EDT Saturday was 10.6 feet.

Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.7 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening. – Flood stage is 9.0 feet. –