Major flooding now expected in Seymour, moderate flooding in Columbus

Forecasters now are expecting major and moderate flooding along some rivers in our area, starting by Friday.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis upgraded its flood warning for our area from moderate to major flooding along the East Fork White in Seymour and downstream, and issued warnings of moderate flooding for East Fork White River in Columbus, Flatrock River in Columbus, Driftwood River in Edinburgh, Muscatatuck River in Vernon and Big Blue River at Shelbyville in our area.

Forecasters say we received one to three inches of rain Wednesday and are now expecting five to seven more inches of rain through Sunday morning.

East Fork White River in Seymour will be entering the minor flood stage this afternoon and going into moderate flooding by Saturday morning. Major flooding is expected to start by Sunday morning and will crest at 19.4 feet, inches above the major flood stage and about a foot and a half below record levels by Sunday evening.

In Columbus, East Fork White River is expected to enter the minor flood stage by Friday afternoon and go into moderate flooding by Sunday morning. The river is expected to crest Sunday evening just over a foot above the moderate flood stage and just under a foot below the major flooding level by Sunday evening.

Flatrock River in Columbus is expected to enter the minor flood stage by Friday morning and the moderate flood stage by Friday afternoon. It should crest just about half a foot above the moderate flood stage by early Monday morning.

Haw Creek in East Columbus is about two feet below the minor flood stage this afternoon. No estimate is available on its future level but it has already been on its way down near Clifford, where it has since dropped back below the minor flood stage and the action stage.

Driftwood River near Edinburgh is expected to enter the minor flood stage by early Friday morning and the moderate flood stage by Saturday morning. It should crest in the moderate flood stage by Monday afternoon.

Big Blue River at Shelbyville is expected to enter the minor flood stage by Saturday morning and the moderate flood stage by Saturday evening. It should crest in the moderate flood stage by Sunday morning.

In Vernon, the Muscatatuck River is expected to go into the minor flood stage overnight Saturday and to crest in the minor flood stage by Sunday morning before heading back down.

The National Weather Service says most of our area is under a slight risk of severe weather tonight, but more southern parts of the state, including parts of Jackson and Jennings counties are under a more dangerous moderate risk. The main danger is flash flooding.

Forecasters say there is a chance of heavy rainfall later today, with up to an inch more of rain on the already saturated soil. Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 7 p.m. tonight.