Major fire destroys downtown Columbus business

Columbus Fire Department Press Release

Columbus Family Dental Center

901 3rd Street

At approximately 3:48 AM Columbus Firefighters were called to 901 3rd St., Columbus Family Dental Center, for a report of fire. When Columbus Firefighters and Columbus Police officers arrived at the scene, the found fire coming through the roof.

Firefighters entered the business to attack the flames but conditions on the interior deteriorated. Also experiencing fire hydrant pressure fluctuations, crews were forced to pull out of the building where a defensive fire attack was initiated. With heavy fire gaining ground in the attic space of the building, firefighters set up two master streams from the Columbus Fire and Columbus Township Fire Department aerial trucks. The elevated water streams operated for approximately 1 hour before the fire was marked under control. Much of the roof structure was destroyed during the fire fight. With the fire under control, firefighters on the exterior of the building continue to apply water to visible hot spots.

As firefighting efforts were underway, the business owners arrived on scene and spoke to investigators. Dr. Laura Bracken- DDS told investigators that the business has operated for approximately 20 years in the current location. The cause of the fire in currently under investigation. Damages to the building were extensive. No damage estimate provided at this time.

Due to the presence of emergency apparatus near the incident. Traffic restrictions may be in place for morning commuters while firefighters and investigators continue to operate at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Agencies that assisted at the scene include Columbus Township Fire and Rescue, Columbus Police Department, Center Point Energy, Duke Energy and Columbus City Utilities.

Earlier:

Columbus firefighters have been on the scene of a major fire at a business on Third Street this morning.

Authorities say that Third Street is closed between Central Avenue, State Street to Lafayette Street while they fight the fire. The structure appears to be the Columbus Family Dental offices.

