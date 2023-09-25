Mailbox vandalism spree investigated in Brown, Bartholomew counties

Authorities are looking for your help finding whoever damaged mailboxes in Brown and Bartholomew Counties last week.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, the vandalism happened on Sunday Sept. 17th between midnight and 5 in the morning. At least 30 mailboxes were damaged along with several state road signs. Deputies say that the damage started on Bellsville Pike in Bartholomew County, then onto State Road 135. Deputies say that a pickup headed westbound was possibly involved.

If you have have video surveillance from that morning or any information, you can call Brown County authorities at 812-988-6655.