Lumber company matching gifts at Salvation Army kettles

Bloomington-based Bender Lumber Company is offering a matching gift program for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive this weekend at all of the communities it serves in southern Indiana.

According to the company, on Friday and Saturday Bender Lumber will match donations dollar for dollar at more than 50 red kettle locations in the eight counties it serves, including Columbus and Bartholomew County. The company plans to match up to $23,100 in donations made those days.

The kettles will display special signs, letting shoppers know that their donations will be doubled. Stores with the special kettles will include Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, JCPenney, IGA stores, Hobby Lobby, Big Lots, Circle K, Save-A-Lot, malls and other locations.

This is the fourth year for the matching program. Ben Watters, President of Bender Lumber, says that the Salvation Army helps many local families going through tough times and the lumber company values serving and helping others, “which also is the heart of The Salvation Army.”

If you are interested in helping the Salvation Army as a bell ringer you can sign up for a shift at RegisterToRing.com