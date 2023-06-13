Lucas pleads guilty to drunk driving charges

Jim Lucas. Photo courtesy of Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

A local lawmaker has been sentenced to probation and restitution after being accused of driving under the influence.

Republican State Representative Jim Lucas of Seymour pleaded guilty Monday to drunk driving charges. Early in the morning on May 31st, he drove his truck off the side of an entrance ramp to Interstate 65 and down the steep hill from State Road 11, hit a guardrail, then drove the wrong way back up the ramp and on into Seymour with flattened tires and heavy front end damage to his vehicle.

Under the plea deal, Lucas needs to complete 180 days of supervised probation and pay four-thousand dollars in restitution. Lucas will have his driver’s license suspended for 60 days, but will be permitted to drive on weekdays if the driving is connected to the awning business he owns.

Lucas will be able to retain his seat in the Legislature as state law only prohibits felons from holding office. Lucas joined WIBC’s Hammer & Nigel show to discuss his drunk driving incident publicly for the first time.

Lucas represents parts of Bartholomew, Jackson, Scott and Washington counties.

TTWN Media Networks and Network Indiana contributed to this report