Lucas Oil founder stepping back from company

Forrest Lucas is transitioning from CEO to chairman of the Lucas Oil Products company.

The company announced yesterday that Lucas, who grew up in Columbus, will be stepping away from the day-to-day activities of the company and will move into an advisory role. He and his wife, Charlotte, plan to spend more time focusing on the Lucas Cattle Company, the Lucas Ranch and other personal initiatives. The nearly 16,000 acre ranch in western Missouri has nearly 4,500 cattle. Lucas plans to focus on the cattle company’s daily operations, development of the livestock, pasture management, auctions and his impressive heard of Longhorns.

Lucas Oil Products distributes high-performance automotive additives and lubricants and is the naming sponsor of the stadium for the Indianapolis Colts.

Their son, Morgan, is president of the company and his wife Katie is chief administrative officer.