Lucas defends gun display to students at statehouse

State Rep. Jim Lucas of Seymour is being accused of intimidating students who were at the capital Tuesday advocating for gun control, by flashing his handgun.

Lucas said he was not trying to intimidate anyone when he displayed his handgun.

The students are gun safety advocates and said they were intimidated and scared by the gun-toting lawmaker. Lawmakers and their staff members are permitted to be armed in the Statehouse.

Lucas’s district includes part of southern Bartholomew County as well as Jackson, Scott and Washington counties.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks