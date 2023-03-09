Lucabe Coffee recognized by landmarks group

The Lucabe Coffee Co. move into the architectural landmark and former Irwin Union Bank and Trust office building in Eastbrook Plaza is being recognized by an Indiana landmarks preservation organization.

Indiana Landmarks Association featured the coffee shop in an article on its website this week. It focuses on the efforts of Lucabe owners Alissa and Tyler Hodge to adapt the former bank building to its new use. The couple worked with Landmark Columbus Foundation to find ways to use the building for the new purpose while respecting the architectural design by Chicago architect Harry Weese.

The article details efforts such as finding rooms for a coffee bar and restrooms in Weese’s office space design. And turning the former bank vault into a children’s play area. The shop also uses Weese’s original blueprints and concept sketches as artwork in the building.

The couple plans to nominate the building to the National Register of Historic Places according to the article.

For more information go to https://www.indianalandmarks.org/2023/03/modernist-bank-finds-new-use-as-coffee-shop