Lowell Road renovations to start today

A major reconstruction project will start today on Lowell Road in Columbus.

According to the city engineer’s office, the $3 million dollar project will widen the road from the west side of U.S.31 to just past County Road 200W, which is the city limits. The project includes a lighted and landscaped roundabout at the intersection of Lowell Road and County Road 200W. Work is scheduled to start today with crews from Milestone closing Lowell Road from U.S. 31 to Drummond Drive.

The intersection of County Road 200W and Lowell Road is expected to be closed for 90 days.