Lowell Road closing Monday for reconstruction project

Lowell Road in Columbus will be closing for two months or more starting on Monday.

According to the Columbus city engineer’s office, the final phase of reconstruction project is starting that will close the road from County Road 200W to Interstate 65 for an expected eight weeks. Access will remain open to Drummond Drive and the roundabout at Lowell Road and County Road 200W will remain open during the work.

Officials say you should avoid the area and find an alternate route during the closure. You are urged to use caution when driving near construction zones.

You can find a link to more information and updates on the city engineering Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/columbusengineering