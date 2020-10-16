Low-income legal clinic set for Tuesday through Legal Aid

Legal Aid will be holding a free Legal Aid Clinic by phone for residents of the agency’s eight-county district on Tuesday. That district includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby Counties.

The Legal Aid Clinic uses local volunteer attorneys, to offer free legal consultations to low-income individuals. You can expect to receive a brief consultation over the phone to answer general questions, to offer legal information, or to receive other assistance or advice.

Although the clinic will be from 3 to 5:30, you must first register between noon and 1:30 on Tuesday, Oct. 20th by calling Legal Aid at 812-378-0358.