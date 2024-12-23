Low-cost cat adoptions offered Saturday at Nexus Park

If you are looking for a new feline friend, Columbus Animal Care Services wants to help you out on Saturday.

The agency will be holding a Kitty-Palooza on Saturday at Nexus Park, the former Fair Oaks Mall. The city animal shelter will be bringing more than 30 cats and kittens to the center for the one-day adoption event.

The event will include reduced adoption fees of $40. that will include spaying or neutering, up to date shots and microchipping.

If you are a renter, you should bring any rental agreement or contract that shows you are allowed to have pets, or a way to contact your landlord.

If you are hoping to bring a new pet home, you should bring a cat carrier, as only a limited number of cardboard cat carriers will be available.

Kitty Palooza will be from noon to 4 Saturday at Nexus park on 25th Street in Columbus.