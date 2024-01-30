Louisville suspect caught in Seymour hardware store thefts

A Louisville man has been arrested in Seymour, accused of stealing merchandise from Home Depot.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers were called to the store one night last week after a suspect from previous thefts was seen in the store again and had taken more merchandise. Area authorities began searching for the suspect’s vehicle and Scottsburg police stopped the vehicle on Interstate 65. The suspect and vehicle were taken back to Seymour.

During an interview, 54-year-old Christopher J. Tyrrell admitted to having stolen about $7,000 in items from the Seymour store in five separate incidents dating back to November. A search of the vehicle revealed items that had been reportedly stolen on Friday and Tyrrell was arrested of felony and misdemeanor theft charges.