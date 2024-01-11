Lots of rain, bitterly cold temperatures in forecast

The National Weather Service says it is going to get wet heading into this weekend, then bitterly cold next week.

According to the weather service forecasters in Indianapolis, storms are likely going to roll in on Friday, dumping 1 to two inches of rain, followed by snow Friday night. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible and wind chills will make it feel like it is around 10 degrees by Saturday morning.

Although many rivers and streams have been low due to ongoing drought conditions, forecasters say that many areas could see enough rains to quickly bring those waterways up to near flood levels. Widespread flooding is not expected, but you could see some minor flooding in low-lying areas.

Forecasters say arctic air will be moving into Indiana Saturday night and temperatures below zero are expected to hit Sunday night. By Tuesday morning, we could see wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero in Shelbyville, 13 below in Columbus and 12 below in Seymour. You can expect dangerous chances of frostbite and hypothermia. And your home pipes could freeze if you don’t take precautions.