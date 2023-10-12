Log Cabin Day to take step back to pioneer times Saturday

You will be able to take a look at life in pioneer days, as the Muscatatuck Wildlife Society hosts Log Cabin Day Saturday at the wildlife refuge east of Seymour.

The event will include old-time entertainment, storytelling, pioneer demonstrations, children’s activities and shuttle rides to the Refuge’s closed area. There will be a complimentary ham and bean lunch with homemade cornbread cooked on an open fire.

Events will be from 10 to 2 Saturday and will start at the Myers Family Cabin and Barn.

The event celebrates National Wildlife Refuge Week, which ends Saturday and you are encouraged to explore the Refuge’s hiking trails, birding and fall colors, along with the Nature Center.

For more information go to: https://fws.gov/refuge/muscatatuck

Photo courtesy of Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge Facebook page