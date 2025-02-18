Local warming locations expanded in face of cold snap

Bartholomew County emergency officials are expanding the number of local warming centers, as arctic temperatures are in the forecast for the rest of this week.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says that we are looking at highs in the teens and nightly lows near zero through Friday. You can expect the wind to make that feel as low as 10 below zero across parts of central Indiana.

Due to the expected cold, the city of Columbus and Bartholomew County are offering some facilities as warming center.

The city is opening a warming station at Donner Center off of 22nd Street.

You will be able to stop by the shelter from 8 to 5 today through Thursday to get warm. After 5 today, Brighter Days will continue to offer shelter services to those in need. Brighter Days is on South Mapleton Street on the east side of Columbus.

Bartholomew County public library branches are open as warming centers also. The main branch on Fifth Street in Columbus is open until 8 today. The Hope Branch is open until 7 p.m.

The Doug Otto United Way Center on 13th Street in Columbus will be open as a warming center from 8 to 5 through Friday. The Community Engagement Center on Second Street will also be available to warm up from 7 to 6 through Friday.