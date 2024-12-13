Local teachers announced for Reams Family Awards

Three Bartholomew County teachers are being recognized with this year’s Reams Family Awards for Excellence in Teaching.

Heritage Fund – The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County is announcing that private school teachers Sydney Morey, Carrie Sanford and Sarah Brumberg are the winners for this year’s awards. The awards recognize outstanding educators teaching in private schools serving Bartholomew County. Recipients are nominated by their principals with additional recommendations encouraged from fellow teachers, parents and students.

The awards come with a cash stipend with $6,000 for first place, $5,000 for second place and $4,000 for third place.

Morey, the first place winner, has been a fifth grade teacher for two years at at White Creek Lutheran School. Second place award winner, Sanford has been with St. Peter’s Lutheran School for seven years and Brumberg has been with ABC-Stewart Montessori School for five years.

The awards, administered by Heritage Fund, were established in 2007 by former Bartholomew County residents Fred and Karen Reams.

More about the teachers: