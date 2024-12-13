Local teachers announced for Reams Family Awards
Three Bartholomew County teachers are being recognized with this year’s Reams Family Awards for Excellence in Teaching.
Heritage Fund – The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County is announcing that private school teachers Sydney Morey, Carrie Sanford and Sarah Brumberg are the winners for this year’s awards. The awards recognize outstanding educators teaching in private schools serving Bartholomew County. Recipients are nominated by their principals with additional recommendations encouraged from fellow teachers, parents and students.
The awards come with a cash stipend with $6,000 for first place, $5,000 for second place and $4,000 for third place.
Morey, the first place winner, has been a fifth grade teacher for two years at at White Creek Lutheran School. Second place award winner, Sanford has been with St. Peter’s Lutheran School for seven years and Brumberg has been with ABC-Stewart Montessori School for five years.
The awards, administered by Heritage Fund, were established in 2007 by former Bartholomew County residents Fred and Karen Reams.
More about the teachers:
- Morey was nominated for the engaging and meaningful education in her classroom that helps her students connect with content. Morey
was praised as a school leader who incorporates group-building lessons into her weekly routines that help her students become effective problem-solvers and
communicators. She also was complimented for her willingness to help instruct students from other classrooms and grades to nurture their learning as well.
- Sanford was nominated for being a dedicated, creative and effective educator. Sanford was praised for getting to know her students on a personal level and taking time to understand each child’s individual learning style, needs and interests. She also is a leader in the school community, playing key roles in accreditation and implementing new technologies and educational
strategies.
- Brumberg is praised for her patience and understanding of the Montessori philosophy to teach the whole child as an individual. Beginning with toddler
classrooms, Brumberg now instructs the school’s second- through- six-grader in social studies, geography and history, as well as devotes time to the wider
school community as Spell Bowl coach and with culture fair planning. She demonstrates an innate love for teaching young minds through the Montessori
philosophy and works hard to educate children at their individual level.