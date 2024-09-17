Local schools face threats, rumors of violence

Seymour Community School routines were disrupted Monday after a rumor spread on social media over the weekend.

According to the Seymour Police Department, a situation raising concerns about school safety was brought to the attention of Seymour High School staff, school resource officers, and the police department over the weekend. Police say the situation was swiftly investigated and investigators concluded that the information spreading was not credible.

And while the situation was resolved, there was an increased police presence Monday at Seymour High School as a precaution.

Schools around the state have recently faced unsubstantiated threats disrupting the education of students. In Bartholomew County, a threat at Parkside Elementary School led to an arrest of a young girl.

Flat Rock-Hawcreek Schools in Hope also said that they were looking into rumors of threats spreading on social media, and determined that there was no credible threats locally.