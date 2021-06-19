Local rivers to see mostly minor flooding
The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for area rivers.
Those include:
- Minor flooding is forecast on the Flatrock River near Columbus from this evening to Monday evening. The river is expected to rise above minor flood stage late this evening to a crest of 13.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Minor flooding is forecast on the Driftwood River near Columbus from late tonight to Tuesday afternoon. The river is expected to rise above minor flood stage late this evening to a crest of 13.9 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning.
- Minor flooding is forecast on the East Fork White River near Columbus from late tonight to late Tuesday morning. The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 10.8 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening.
- Moderate flooding is forecast on the East Fork White River near Seymour from this afternoon to Thursday morning. The river will rise above flood stage late this afternoon to 18.3 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall to 16.6 feet and begin rising again early Monday afternoon. It will rise to 16.7 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening.
- Minor flooding is forecast on the Muscatatuck River at Vernon from this afternoon to early Sunday afternoon. The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 21.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight.