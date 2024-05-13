Local Republican ladies provide $1,000 scholarships

The Bartholomew County Republican Ladies League is presenting its annual scholarships to four students.

The four $1,000 scholarships go to county students, who submitted essays on “Why it is important to vote.”

This year’s recipients were Betsy Hoene of Columbus East High School and Hauser Jr./Sr. High School students Isabella Kilps, Colin Kistler and Kathryn Stoner.

Betsy is the daughter of Ben and Julie Hoene and is planning to go to Purdue University.

Isabella is the daughter of Andrew and Karen Kilps and is planning to go to Ball State University.

Colin is the son of Ryan and Lori Kistler and is going to Hanover College.

Kathryn is the daughter of Jon and Deena Stoner and plans to attend Purdue University.

The scholarships are funded through events and member donors. Phyllis Apple, chairwoman of the scholarship committee, said one of the scholarships was donated by County Council member Jorge Morales in memory of his late wife, Melinda.