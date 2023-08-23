Local police cracking down on impaired drivers

Local and state police agencies are taking part in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign through Labor Day weekend.

According to the Seymour Police Department, the agency and others in the area will be cracking down on drunk and impaired drivers through September 15th.

The extra high-visibility enforcement is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

Police will be showing zero tolerance throughout the campaign and they recommend celebrating the end of summer responsibly by having a safety plan in place. You should never drive impaired or let friends get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking.

If you see a suspected drunk driver, you should call 911.