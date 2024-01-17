Local pediatrics office recognized for adolescent care standards

Columbus Pediatrics is being recognized nationally for its adolescent care.

According to Columbus Regional Health, the practice has been recognized with a gold-level certification through the Adolescent-Centered Environment Assessment Process. The certification is based on a model facilitated by the Adolescent Health Initiative at the University of Michigan.

The process is a self-assessment and guided improvement process designed to minimize barriers and improve care delivery to adolescents. It takes place over an 18-month period.

The certification spans 12 key areas of adolescent-centered care ranging from respectful treatment, to parent engagement, and having an adolescent appropriate environment. The certification process was supported with customized resources through the Adolescent Health Initaitive. Columbus Pediatrics met the requirements of all 12 key care ears, earning the gold certification.

For more information you can go to https://www.crh.org/physician-practices/columbus-pediatrics