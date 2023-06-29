Local Man Arrested For OWI, Drugs, Pursuit

Justin Bowles Photos Courtesy Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office

A Local Man is behind bars after leading police on a chase. On Tuesday night at approximately 11:32 PM Deputy Dylan Prather observed a possible impaired driver near the intersection of 10th St and McClure Rd.

After Deputy Prather activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop the vehicle disregarded him and a vehicle pursuit was started.

The driver of the vehicle later identified as Justin Bowles, 41yo of Columbus, led deputies on a chase throughout the northern part of Columbus before turning off his vehicle’s lights and driving through an agricultural field.

Deputies lost sight of the vehicle as it entered the field however found the vehicle crashed into a pile of shrubbery near Warren Dr and Taxiway G.

A perimeter of law enforcement officers was set up and BSCO K-9 Frizko was deployed to locate Bowles. A short time later Bowles was found hiding along the fence line near the airport and was apprehended by K-9 Frizko.

Bowles was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for medical evaluations then transported to Bartholomew County Jail where he remains on a 48 hour hold. Deputies located multiple pills, a large amount of currency, over 60 grams of methamphetamines and over 10 grams of fentanyl.

Bowles was charged with the below offenses:

Operating while Intoxicated – Drugs, Operating while Intoxicated – Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Resisting Law Enforcement – Vehicle, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of Legend Drug, Dealing in Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug and Possession of Narcotic Drug.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Photos Courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office

K9 Frisko