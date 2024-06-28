Local legislator’s law cracking down on street drug goes into effect

A new law that will crack down on an animal tranquilizer called xylazine or “tranq” will go into effect Monday. The cause was championed by local State Rep. Jennifer Meltzer.

Meltzer, a Shelbyville Republican and vice chair of the House Courts and Criminal Code Committee, authored a bill that makes xylazine, a large animal sedative, into a controlled substance. The bill requires a prescription to possess xylazine or the holder could face criminal penalties including felony charges. There are exceptions such as for pharmacists and veterinarians.

Meltzer has said xylazine is being mixed with heroin as a street drug and is linked to a growing number of overdose deaths. Xylazine is not an opioid, so lifesaving medications such as Narcan are less effective.

Last year, Meltzer authored a bill that was signed into law, tracking deaths involving xylazine. Under that legislation, coroners will test for any trace of xylazine in drug overdose deaths.

Meltzer’s district includes eastern Bartholomew County.