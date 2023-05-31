Local legislator accused of driving under the influence

Seymour State Rep. Jim Lucas is being accused of driving under the influence and other charges after an arrest early this morning.

Indiana State Police say Lucas was arrested after crashing his vehicle on I-65 just north of Seymour around midnight Wednesday and that he initially left the scene in the vehicle.

Officers with the Seymour Police Department say they found the vehicle in a different location nearby and he was arrested.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office website shows Lucas as an inmate as of 3:46 a.m.

Lucas is facing preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment, leaving the scene of a crash and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Lucas represents parts of Bartholomew, Jackson, Scott and Washington counties.

Story courtesy of Network Indiana