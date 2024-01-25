Local groups receive share of $470k in grants to save buildings

Indiana Landmarks is including two area projects in its summary of nearly half a million in grants it gave last year to preserve Indiana’s meaningful places..

According to the group, it awarded $470,000 last year to nonprofit groups and cities around Indiana to help save the structures. The grants support efforts ranging from architectural assessments and repairs at historic structures, to programs promoting preservation and heritage.

North Vernon Main Street received $4,000 for a structural assessment of the 1880 Red Men Lodge No. 99. Main Street Greensburg also received $4,000 to study the reuse possibilities for a 19th century commercial building in the downtown historical district.

Those grants came from the Efroymson Family Endangered Places Grants fund which gives grants to preserve places that Indiana Landmarks has identified in its endangered places program. Last year there were 17 grants totaling $62,688 from that fund.