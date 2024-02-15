Local groups partnering for Black community wealth-building workshop

United Way of Bartholomew County will be partnering with Centra Credit Union and the NAACP of Bartholomew County in a workshop on building generational wealth as part of Black History Month activities in Columbus.

The organizations will be hosting the Pathways to Wealth seminar at the Bartholomew County Public Library on February 27th.

The panelists will include Cathy King, impact director for the United Way of Bartholomew County, Ubaldo “Wally” Lopez, a mortgage loan consultant with Centra Credit Union, and Johnnie Edwards, owner & CEO of Bankin Baby BBQ.

The workshop will be from 5 to 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 27th in the Red Room at Bartholomew County Public Library. Dinner will be served and registration is required.

You can find a link to register here: https://www.mybcpl.org/event/10002505?fbclid=IwAR1TmZzhp5Do0M83SpmLhs5dKLxMLvqsh5oN5-P8bMNcNqcBveHUZgMW1hM.

You can find out more about all of the community’s Black History Month activities at https://www.blackhistorycolumbus.com