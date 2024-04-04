Local government offices, services closed for eclipse

Columbus and Bartholomew County government offices will be closed on Monday due to the April 8th total solar eclipse.

The city’s department of public works says that there will be no trash or recycling pickups on Monday. Instead, routes will be running a day behind all week with normal Monday routes running Tuesday. Normal Friday routes will be picked up on Saturday.

The lobby and main offices for Columbus City Utilities will be closed on Monday, but the drive through window will be open for normal business from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the afternoon. You can call 812-372-8861 during regular business hours. The department has set up special emergency phone lines for Monday, in case regular phone service goes down. If the main phone lines are not working you can call 812-341-7577 for a water emergency or 812-657-2853 for a sewer emergency.

The Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District says that its facilities will be closed on Monday. That includes the offices and recycling center on Mapleton Street and the Bartholomew County Landfill. Commercial cardboard routes will also be unavailable Monday.

Schools will also be closed including Bartholomew Consolidated, Flat Rock-Hawcreek, IU Columbus, Ivy Tech Columbus, Purdue Polytechnic and the Columbus Learning Center.