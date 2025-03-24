Local farm families recognized for Hoosier Homesteads

Several local farms are being recognized by the state with the Hoosier Homestead Award for more than 100 years in operation.

The award recognizes Indiana family farms that reach centennial, sesquicentennial or bicentennial milestones.

Bartholomew County legislators Sen. Greg Walker and State Representatives Ryan Lauer and Jennifer Meltzer are announcing that three county farms were recognized last week with the awards including:

The Bonnell farms and The Clouse Family Farm both received Centennial and Sesquicentennial awards while The Kobbe farm in Bartholomew County received a Centennial Award. The Van Nuys farm in Johnson County also received a Sesquicentennial Award.

To qualify for the awards, farms must be owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. Since the awards began in 1976 more than 6,000 farms have been recognized.

You can find a link to learn more about the program or to apply on our website (www.in.gov/isda.)