Local education group starts new leadership academy

The Community Education Coalition’s Civiclab is kicking off a new leadership program to address complex social problems.

The Columbus-based group is announcing the first students for the inaugural class cohort of the 12-month long Systemness Leadership Academy. It includes 14 students from seven states, focused on efforts in their communities toward educational attainment, talent retention, population growth, economic development, and quality of life.

The goal of the academy is to create community leaders dedicated to transforming social systems to better serve all people. The academy is teaching systems-building principles, sharing the ideas in action, and allowing the students to practice the skills.

Funding for the academy is being provided by the Lumina Foundation. You can get more information athttps://systemness.org.