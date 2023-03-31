Local dealer donates van to help paralyzed Trafalgar officer

Carver Toyota in Columbus has worked with a Johnson County organization to provide a wheelchair-accessible van to help a paralyzed Trafalgar police officer and his family.

Trafalgar police officer Dustin Moody was involved in a crash in June, when he and a vehicle he was chasing went off the road and crashed into an embankment. He has been recovering from the accident and returned home, but his wife had to stop working as a teacher to assist him and to care for their two children. Among the obstacles they faced was the need for a wheelchair-accessible van.

This week, the family was presented with a new modified van that came thanks to the fundraising efforts of UpLift Johnson County joined with the Central Indiana Police Foundation.

The Toyota Hybrid van chassis was donated by Carver Toyota of Columbus and converted for wheelchair accessibility by BraunAbility. Superior Van & Mobility of Indianapolis provided the final customized fittings for Officer Moody and will be the servicing dealer for the mobility equipment and mobility conversion related vehicle elements in the future.

Wendy McClellan, Executive Director for UpLift Johnson County, thanked those who who donated, shared social media posts, and told friends and family about Officer Moody. And she thanked Carver Toyota of Columbus and BraunAbility for their donation and work converting the van.

UpLift Johnson County is still seeking donations to assist the Moody family with ongoing expenses. You can get more information online at https://www.upliftjoco.org/donate.

Photo courtesy of UpLift Johnson County.