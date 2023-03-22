Local communities receiving $7+ million for road repairs

Two area rural communities will received part of $127.6 million in federal transportation dollars to fix their roads.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is announcing that 38 cities, towns, and counties across rural Indiana would receive the money to invest in local road and bridge improvements, as well as sidewalk and trail projects. Combined with local funds, approximately $156.9 million is being invested to improve transportation infrastructure in the communities receiving funds.

Statewide the projects included 26 bridge rehabilitation/replacement projects; 11 resurfacing/reconstruction projects; seven traffic safety projects and three projects that involve sidewalks, ADA ramps, and trails.

Locally, Shelbyville is receiving almost $2 million in funding to improve Amos Road, and Greensburg is receiving $5.2 million to improve Greensburg Park Road.

The projects will be made ready to go out to bids during the fiscal year starting in July 2027. That includes designs, engineering and purchasing land. For some projects, INDOT will also provide funding for some of those expenses.

Rural communities were invited to submit project applications to INDOT for potential funding during a call for projects announced last fall.